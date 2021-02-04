Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999
Published
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro come with their own set of interesting features like 5G, up to 65W fast charging, Super AMOLED display and more.Full Article
Published
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro come with their own set of interesting features like 5G, up to 65W fast charging, Super AMOLED display and more.Full Article
Realme X7 is all set to launch in India on February 4 alongside the Realme X7 Pro, as announced by the company earlier this week. A..