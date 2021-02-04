Amazon now offering weighted blankets at up to 38% off with deals from $31 for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to *30% off *Hug Bud weighted blankets. You can score the 10-pound Silky Minky Grey Weighted Blanket for* $30.99 shipped*. That’s 38% off the regular $50 price tag and one of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Measuring out at 48- by 72-inches, it is made of a 100% polyester exterior with a polyester padded interior filled with lead-free and hypoallergenic beads. Designed for both adults and kids (depending on weight requirements), this one is great for in-bed or used as a throw blanket on the couch to “calm your body…and truly relax.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.



