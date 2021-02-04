Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling Cart: $35.50 (Save 37%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 3-Tier Rolling Kitchen Cart for *$35.36 shipped*. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Amazon’s 3-tier cart is comprised of metal and is easy to move around thanks to built-in rubber caster wheels along the bottom. It’s a great ways to move “tools, utensils, supplies, food, beverages, toiletries, and more” around the kitchen. This offering is painted white and features a smooth finish “with anti-rust properties.” Rated 4.7/5 stars with well over 1,500 reviews so far.



