Niagara is a minimalist Android launcher I wish I’d had on my bus commute

Niagara Launcher puts your apps within easy striking distance of your thumb. | Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge



After a couple years of beta testing, Niagara Launcher is now available for download from the Google Play Store. It’s designed to replace the default Android app drawer and home screen grid with a layout that’s easier to access with one hand.



You pick your favorite apps to pin on the home screen, and the rest are accessible under an alphabetized list on the right side of the screen in easy striking distance of your thumb. It’s quick and very responsive; you can either tap on the part of the alphabet you’re aiming for or swipe up and down to scroll your list of apps.



Niagara also allows you to take quick action from the home screen by swiping across any app to bring up a list of options, like setting a new timer in the clock app or...