Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 aren’t launching this year

Blizzard has two huge sequels in the works, but it looks like neither will launch this year. During its most recent earnings call, Activision Blizzard revealed that it doesn’t expect Overwatch 2 or Diablo IV to be part of its 2021 financials, suggesting both will launch in 2022 or later.



Technically, this doesn’t represent a delay since neither game had a specific release date in place. Both Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV were first announced at BlizzCon 2019, and the developer has been relatively quiet since then, particularly about the Overwatch sequel.



That said, while the games may be further off than many fans expected, we’ll still likely hear more about them soon. Blizzard will kick off a remote version of BlizzCon on February 19th, and...