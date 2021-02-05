How to tell which GeForce 30-series laptop is the most powerful

We understand if you’re confused about how to tell the difference between various new gaming laptops using GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. Nvidia has muddied up what “Max-Q” means with 30-series GPUs, so it’s even more difficult to choose a laptop based on its performance.



*Max-Q, where are you?*



Previously, Max-Q designated an Nvidia mobile GPU that was tuned to wring the most performance out of a thin-and-light gaming laptop by using the least amount of voltage—with the tacit understanding that sacrifices were made to get there.



