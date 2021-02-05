Microsoft: Windows 10 version 2004 Feature Update is now available for (nearly) everyone

Microsoft has changed the status of both Windows 10 version 2004 and version 1909, marking them as being ready for "broad deployment". In the case of Windows 10 version 1909 (or Windows 10 November 2019 Update), the company says it is "designated ready for broad deployment for all users via Windows Update". For Windows 10 version 2004 (aka Windows 10 May 2020 Update), however, the status has been updated to indicate that it is merely "designated for broad deployment". And there is a reason for the difference between the two. See also: Quick! Upgrade to Windows 10 for free in… [Continue Reading]