Score a sleek matte black air fryer today for just $18 shipped (Reg. up to $40)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for *$17.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $40 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $22 or 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking to bring a simple air fryer home without spending a fortune, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this with solid ratings. Alongside the 2-quart capacity, this model sports a 1200-watt heating system to offer that golden crispy texture without all of the unhealthy oil. Features include an adjustable temperature range (175- to 400-degrees) and auto shut-off for safety, as well as dishwater-safe, non-stick cooking trays. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below.



