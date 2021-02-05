WandaVision’s fifth episode continues its slow march from sitcom to horror

WandaVision’s fourth episode finally brought the sitcom world of Wanda Maximoff and Vision into its broader Marvel context, and this week’s fifth episode (titled, in sitcom fashion, “A Very Special Episode…”) begins to deal with the fallout of Wanda’s influence on the town. It also starts to hint at some answers to the show’s biggest questions.



But the answers aren’t always clear, and it’s hard to tell who is controlling who here. And the walls between realities have begun to crack — in more ways than one.



*[Warning: **WandaVision **episode 5 spoilers ahead.]*



The fifth episode of WandaVision makes another jump ahead in sitcom-land to a Facts of Life or Full House-style ‘80s show. Wanda and Vision are enjoying the joys of...