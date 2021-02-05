Amazon has lost its bid to delay Alabama union vote

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has denied a set of motions from Amazon that sought to delay a union election at a company warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. Employees at the warehouse are set to begin voting on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) on Monday, February 8th.



Amazon had filed two motions to delay the proceeding, including an effort to force an in-person vote, in spite of ongoing pandemic risks. Both motions were denied by the NLRB.



“Once again Amazon workers have won another fight in their effort to win a union voice,” said the RWDSU in a statement. “Today’s decision proves that it’s long past time that Amazon start respecting its own employees; and allow them to cast their votes...