New Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix lets you safely install mods

On Tuesday, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red cautioned against installing mods or custom save files due to a vulnerability that could be used to “execute code on PCs.” The studio has quickly turned around a fix, though, and you should now be able to safely install mods again thanks to the 1.12 hotfix released on Friday morning.







Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC!



This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files):

- Fixed a buffer overrun issue.

- Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs. pic.twitter.com/LAkBfVpnXf



— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 5, 2021



