Chamberlain’s smartphone-controlled garage door opener is at lowest price in years of $179

Amazon is offering the Chamberlain B550 Smartphone-Controlled Ultra-Quiet Belt Drive Garage Door Opener for *$179 shipped*. This is a 10% discount and the first major price drop that we’ve tracked in over a year. If you’re still rocking an older garage door opener, it’s time to upgrade. This one comes with MyQ technology built-in, meaning you’ll be able to open, close, and know the status of your garage door from a smartphone app anywhere you are, as long as you have an internet connection. You’ll also find an “ultra-quiet and strong belt drive motor” here that opens and closes the door with ease and without disturbing anyone in the home. Included with your purchase is the interior remote, door sensors, external keypad, and two in-vehicle remotes. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



more…