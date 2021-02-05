Best new perfume to gift for Valentine’s Day: Tom Ford, Mugler, more

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, tons of brands are releasing new fragrances for gifting. With a new season also on the horizon, now is a great time to switch up your perfume and find a new scent. Whether you’re on the hunt for a perfume that’s fruity, beachy, musky, or fresh, we’ve found an array of options for you. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our favorite perfumes for Valentine’s Day. Also, be sure to check out our latest guide to Lululemon’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide with prices starting at just $8.



more…