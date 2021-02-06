Amazon’s Gold Box has Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles, men’s subscription box, more from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Valentine’s Day candy priced as low as *$5.50 Prime shipped*. One of our favorites is the 60-pack of Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles for *$14.45*. Normally around $18 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Inside the box, you’ll find 60 white chocolate truffles which are sure to impress this Valentine’s Day. I love Lindt’s chocolate and find it rich and creamy. Each box ships with cold packs to ensure it doesn’t arrive melted. Plus, all chocolate here is Kosher certified and gluten-free. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Need candy for the kids, or just not a fan of chocolate? Well, check out this landing page for more great candy on sale from *as low as $5.50*.



