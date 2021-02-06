Microsoft will kill off the legacy version of Microsoft Edge in April this year, with the Windows 10 cumulative update to ship as part of this month’s Patch Tuesday rollout to remove the browser and install the new Chromium-powered sibling. And because this is quite a big change for some organizations, Microsoft has started offering advice on how to deal with the removal of Edge legacy version if some features are currently being used within their networks. The first guidance in this regard concerns the kiosk mode, with the software giant explaining companies would have to install the new Microsoft Edge and set the kiosk mode in this browser. “For many of our customers, kiosk mode in Microsoft Edge Legacy acts as a key touchpoint for both their frontline workers and their own customers. Whether it’s associates helping customers on a retail floor or employees accessing critical tools and apps, kiosk mode has provided a customizable, locked-down experience to help t...Full Article
Microsoft Starts Preparing the World for a Future Without Edge Legacy
