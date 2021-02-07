Apple AirPods Pro see Amazon discount to $190, latest AirPods at $110

Amazon currently offers the Apple AirPods Pro for *$189.99 shipped* with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from the $249 going rate, you’re saving 24% here with today’s offer beating our previous Amazon mention by $10 and marking one of the best discounts since the holiday season. AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancelling into the mix alongside a redesigned case, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 24-hours of playback. Even with rumors that a second-generation pair are on the way, today’s offer is a compelling time to take the high-end earbuds for a spin. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.



