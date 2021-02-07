More contagious coronavirus variant from UK is doubling every 10 days in US, new study warns
The variant that originated in the UK will become the dominant strain in the US by March, researchers wrote.Full Article
California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that 4,000 Californians had died in the last 14 days died as a result of COVID-19...