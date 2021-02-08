CBS All Access app having technical difficulties at the start of the Super Bowl

CBS All Access app appeared to be having problems as users tried to watch Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Users reported seeing an error message that read the app was “experiencing technical difficulties” and that “an error has occurred.”



Down Detector showed a spike in complaints for CBS All Access at around 6PM ET Sunday. Numerous users were complaining on Twitter that they could not see the game at all.







CBS All Access going down, ESPN+ facing massive server related issues the night of UCF 257. These are things that make leagues nervous about streaming initiatives, I imagine! https://t.co/V8z1FPPyvh



— julia (on vacation till 2/15) alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 7, 2021



It’s the worst possible timing for the app to be unavailable as...