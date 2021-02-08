This 10-quart digital air fryer oven is down to $50 shipped for today only ($80 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for *$49.99 shipped*. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $130, today’s offer is up to $80 in savings and the lowest we can find. This multi-function countertop cooker features a family-sized 10-quart capacity as well as 10 smart cooking programs (“toast, pizza, French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake, rotisserie, preheat or dehydrate”). It can both bake as well as air fry your meals to crispy, oil-free perfection with integrated timers, a sleek black finish, and all of the accessories you’ll need (“two cooking racks, a drip tray, a rotisserie spit, and a rotisserie spit removal tool”). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.



