Microsoft Edge Finally Gets a QR Code Feature to Share Webpages

Microsoft Edge is a browser that’s constantly evolving, and while it has already reached its maturity and is available on so many platforms out there, the application keeps getting feature after feature after feature. The latest such addition is support for QR codes that can be used for sharing websites. Now available in the Canary build of Edge, this new capability makes sharing websites so much easier when a mobile device is around. As per Neowin, the new feature is hiding under an experimental flag called “Enable sharing page via QR code,” so right now, Microsoft just wants to let users try it out before making it available for everybody later this year in the stable build of the browser. How the new feature works In case you’re wonde...