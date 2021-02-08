DEWALT’s Air Compressor/Jump Starter Combo is $51 off at Amazon, now $149

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Air Compressor/Jump Starter Combo (DXAEJ14) for *$149 shipped*. Also available at Home Depot. That’s $50 off the going rate and is a match for the best we’ve tracked in months. Expand your DEWALT toolset today with this standout offering. Not only is it an air compressor, but also functions as a jump starter with 1,400 peak amps of power. Two built-in USB ports provide up to 3.1 amps and pave the way for charging when on-the-go. Having this around will make airing up tires and reviving dead car batteries a cinch. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



