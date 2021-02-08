EA takes a big step into mobile with acquisition of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood developer Glu

EA is making a big move into the world of mobile gaming with the acquisition of Glu Mobile, a developer best known for its work on celebrity-focused titles, based on stars like Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian. Its portfolio also includes popular titles like Design Home, Covet Fashion, and MLB Tap Sports Baseball. EA says that once the deal is closed, it will have acquired Glu for “$2.1 billion in enterprise value.”



"“We’re doubling the size of our mobile business.”"



“Mobile continues to grow as the biggest gaming platform in the world, and with the addition of Glu’s games and talent, we’re doubling the size of our mobile business,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement. EA says that it currently has a mobile audience of more than 100...