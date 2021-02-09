Google Chrome is killing off support for some ancient PCs

If you’re one of the few whose PC contains an Intel Pentium 4 or an AMD Athlon 64, bad news: You’re about to lose access to Google’s Chrome browser.



As noted by TechRadar, Google is warning that in Google Chrome 89, Google plans to drop support for processors which lack Streaming SIMD Extensions support, or SSE3. (The current version is Chrome 88.) If your PC includes one of those processors and tries to run Chrome, running the browser will result in a crash. Otherwise, Chrome simply won’t install.



