How to stream the second Trump impeachment trial

Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images



The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins today. Trump was charged with incitement of insurrection by the House after the attack on the Capitol last month. House impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team will debate the constitutionality of the case today. After a Senate vote, which will likely pass, both sides will begin opening arguments on Wednesday.



*What time does the impeachment start?*



The first day of the trial begins at 1PM ET. There will be four hours for both sides to present arguments. The House has already voted to bring an article of impeachment against Trump, so the Senate arguments will be over whether the misconduct is sufficient to justify penalties, including potentially barring Trump from...