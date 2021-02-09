Green Deals: DEWALT 8-inch 20V MAX cordless electric pole saw at $121.50, more

CPO Outlets via eBay Daily Deals is offering the DEWALT 8-inch 20V MAX Cordless Pole Saw Tool Only for *$121.28 shipped* with the discount reflecting at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $149 at Home Depot and today’s deal saves around 18%, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. While you likely won’t be using a pole saw right now, spring is just around the bend. This is a great way to trim up trees and larger shrubs once things start to warm back up. Plus, it’s part of the DEWALT 20V MAX ecosystem, meaning your existing batteries will work with it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



