Zoom filter traps this lawyer as a cute cat during live court hearing

Screenshot by Nick Statt / The Verge



As Rod Ponton awoke one morning from uneasy dreams, he found himself transformed during a live Zoom hearing into an adorable pet feline.



Such is the fate of some lawyers and video call participants in the coronavirus era who may struggle with some of the more powerful tools offered by platforms like Google Meet and Zoom. Thankfully, we have Ponton’s remarkable transformation on camera as part of a live-streamed hearing of the 394th Judicial District Court now available on YouTube. It was also publicly tweeted by Judge Roy Ferguson, who presides over the district encompassing a handful of small West Texas counties near the Mexico border.







IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the...



