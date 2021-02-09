Zack Snyder has revealed a new version of Jared Leto’s Joker

Image: Vanity Fair



The Joker is such an elemental comic book villain that any new version is bound to be compared to previous iterations. It’s rare, then, that an actor would get to play two versions of the character in the span of a few years, but such is the blessed life of one Jared Leto. As part of the run-up to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director has revealed the first images of the new version of Leto’s take on the Clown Prince of Crime to Vanity Fair. The results are more than a little gloomy.



You might remember the original Leto Joker for his tattoos — in particular, the delicately printed “damaged” on his forehead or the variety of “hahahahahas” on his body. That version of the character from Suicide Squad was an edgy,...