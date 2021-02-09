Disney is closing down Ice Age animation studio Blue Sky and canceling its final film

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Disney is shutting down Blue Sky Studios, the animation house responsible for the Ice Age movies, according to Deadline. The reason cited by a studio spokesperson is the “current economic realities,” likely referring to COVID, which has hit the movie industry in a number of ways.



Blue Sky previously operated under 20th Century Fox’s animation department but became a part of Disney when the company took over the entirety of Fox’s movie and TV show-making business in 2019. That included access to the X-Men franchise — something that may soon become culturally relevant — and Blue Sky Studios. Disney will be absorbing all of Blue Sky’s characters and IP, including its most popular franchises, Ice Age and Rio. Deadline reports that there are...