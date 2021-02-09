Zoom filters gone wrong: Lawyer tells judge 'I'm not a cat' during kitten filter mishap
A Texas judge issued an "important Zoom tip" after a lawyer used a cat filter during a virtual hearing. "I'm here live, I'm not a cat," lawyer said.
Important reminder: Always check your Zoom settings before entering a video meeting.
Rod Ponton, a lawyer who was about..