[Update: February] The best affordable Android phones you can buy today

At this point in time, you just don’t need a flagship to get a good everyday Android experience. With initiatives like Android One, Android Go, and Google’s own step into the affordable market, Google has made mid-range and even low-range devices even more usable and enticing than ever. With so many options littering the market nowadays, it’s hard to tell which devices are even worth your time — and money. Let’s dig through and get to know some of the best affordable Android phones you can buy, as of February 2021.



more…