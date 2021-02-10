Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and more from $32 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

Today only, Woot is offering* up to 70% off *hundreds of styles from Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa. Prices are as marked. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One of our top picks from this sale is the Ray-Ban Folding Wayfer Sunglasses that are currently marked down to* $69*. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $150. This style can be worn by both men or women alike and the tortoise frame is very fashionable for this season. However, you can choose from three color options and the folding design is really great to travel with. Plus, it features a polarized lenses to help you see clearly and rated 4.7/5 stars from over 150 Ray-Ban customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



more…