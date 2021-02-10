How to use Snap Camera to become a cat (or anything else) on Zoom

The latest absurd YouTube video to do the rounds is that of a lawyer named Rod Ponton who accidentally attended a civil hearing on Zoom wearing a cat filter (and couldn’t figure out how to turn it off).



While we’re not absolutely sure where Mr. Ponton’s filter came from (according to an article from the BBC, it’s an old app called Live Cam Avatar that used to be preinstalled on some Dell computers), there is at least one app out there called Snap Camera that will let you turn yourself into a variety of on-camera creatures. While it doesn’t provide the exact cat head the lawyer found himself wearing, it does let you add a wide range of effects, backgrounds, and distortions, some of which are downright nightmarish. (My favorite is the one...