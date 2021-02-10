HBO Max is bringing back Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Clone High animated series 

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



HBO Max is bringing back Clone High, the animated series from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence that originally ran for one season starting in 2002. It was essentially a parody of typical high school dramas, but one set at a school for the clones of historical figures like Cleopatra and Gandhi. HBO calls the new version “a modern refresh of the hit series” and says that all three creators are on board. The show is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Erica Rivinoja, a writer on the first season who also worked on the sequel to Borat, will serve as showrunner.



Lord and Miller have been on a roll in recent years, working on films like Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, and serving...