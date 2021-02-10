PlayStation Plus 1-yr. subscriptions just dropped down to $27.50 with free delivery (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for *$27.59* with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it currently fetches over at Amazon, today’s offer is more than 50% off the going rate, even lower than our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find on a 1-year subscription. Whether you’re jumping in for the first time or looking for a discounted extension to an existing membership, this is the way to do it. These days there’s no reason to pay full price on PS Plus and it just got even more affordable with one of the best prices we have tracked this year (or ever really). Head below for more details.



more…