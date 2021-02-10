Microsoft Releases New Windows 10 Cumulative Updates

Microsoft has released new Windows 10 cumulative updates on February 9 as part of the second Patch Tuesday of the year, and as expected, the focus has obviously been on improving the security of the operating system and resolving the found bugs. All Windows 10 versions are getting a cumulative update, with the exception of Windows 10 version 1709, which has already reached the end of support. On the other hand, older versions of Windows 10 are only serviced either on Enterprise and Education SKUs or as part of the LTSC branch for companies. The new cumulative updates that are live right now as part of the February 2021 Patch Tuesday are the following: Windows 10 version 1507 — KB4601331 (OS Build 10240.18842) Windows 10 version 1607 — KB4601318 (OS Build 14393.4225) Windows 10 version 1703 —