Add a touchscreen air fryer to your arsenal for just $20 shipped (Today only, Reg. $45)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for *$19.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $45 and currently fetching a bloated $75 at Amazon, today’s offer is $25 or 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Along with its space saving foot print and 2-quart capacity, this one is controlled via its touchscreen panel. Whether it’s fried chicken, roasted salmon, or kale chips, this model is ready to “air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil.” It has 1200-watts of cooking power, adjustable temperature settings (175- to 400-degrees), auto shut-off, and dishwasher-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.



