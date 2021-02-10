Pokémon cards are selling so well the Pokémon Company is rushing to print more

Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images



Demand for Pokémon cards has been high the last few weeks as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary. To accommodate the high demand, The Pokémon Company announced today that it will be reprinting trading cards.



The Pokémon Company released a statement on its support page that it is “aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon trading card products due to a very high demand and global shipping constraints impacting g availability,” while also confirming that it is reprinting impacted products at “maximum capacity.”







