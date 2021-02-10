Crate and Barrel x Caraway limited-edition cookware set in beautiful spring hues

Crate and Barrel recently collaborated with cookware brand Caraway on a limited-edition collarway pan set. Just in time for spring, this new 7-Piece Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set is available in an array of gorgeous hues to brighten up your kitchen space. The set is priced at $445 and has a retail value of over $595. Head below the jump to find even more details about the Crate and Barrel x Caraway cookware set.



