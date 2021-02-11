A Game of Thrones fan favorite will star as Ellie in HBOâ€™s adaptation of The Last of Us

Image: HBO



HBOâ€™s The Last of Us adaptation is set to feature a familiar face: Bella Ramsey, the actor who played the young ruler Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones, will star as Ellie in the upcoming TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The prestige TV take on Naughty Dogâ€™s The Last of Us game has been in the works for a while and has already accrued some impressive talent, with Chernobylâ€™s Craig Mazon attached as a writer and Kantemir Balagov, the director of the indie WWII drama Beanpole, directing the pilot. Neil Druckmann, the creative director behind the game series and co-writer of the television series, confirmed Ellieâ€™s casting on Twitter.







We're absolutely thrilled to have Bella join the TLoU family! https://t.co/4v9TbLhcMr



