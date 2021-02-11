Trump didn't testify on day 2 of his Senate impeachment trial, but he still did all the talking
Published
House impeachment managers used Trump's own words, statements, and tweets to build a formidable case against him.Full Article
Published
House impeachment managers used Trump's own words, statements, and tweets to build a formidable case against him.Full Article
House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment trial for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol played chilling security..
Trump Is Infuriated With
Impeachment Defense Lawyers.
Former President Donald Trump is furious
with the performance..