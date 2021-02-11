The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal will play Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us TV show

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Pedro Pascal, who you might recognize as The Mandalorian himself, has been cast as Joel in HBO’s TV adaptation of The Last of Us, as first reported by Deadline. The casting was confirmed shortly after by The Last of Us creative director (and an executive producer and writer for the show) Neil Druckmann.







Aaaaand there’s the other half. Stoked to have Pedro aboard our show! https://t.co/Etsjvfb2Wi



— Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 11, 2021



Pascal’s confirmed casting comes just hours after the news that Bella Ramsey, who played the fan-favorite ruler Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, will play Ellie, Joel’s surrogate daughter. (Pascal also had a role on Game of Thrones — he played Oberyn Martell, the Red Viper of Dorne.) It also...