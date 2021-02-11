Take your business next level: Square iOS/Android POS systems from $8 (33% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *33% off* Square point-of-sale products. One standout is the Square Reader for contactless and chip at *$33.32 shipped*. Regularly $50, it usually sells for closer to $42 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year. Ideal for small business owners, this POS system accepts EMV chip cards, contactless NFC cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay “from anywhere.” It connects wirelessly to your phone or tablet over Bluetooth to take payments on-the-go or at the counter with “no long-term commitments, contracts, or monthly fees.” It also comes with access to the Square Point of Sale app “to manage items, inventory, reporting, and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below from under *$8*.



more…