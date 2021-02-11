Save up to 38% on Sony Bluetooth earbuds: XM3 ANC $178, more from $37

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for *$178 shipped*. Typically fetching $228, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in over two months, and matches the third-best price to date. Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds leave the gate with “industry leading” noise canceling that pairs with 24-hours of battery life per charge. Alongside built-in touchpad controls, these true wireless earbuds also include an adaptive sound mode that round out the feature set to make them a compelling option. We found that to be the case in our hands-on review, and over 10,000 customers tend to agree having left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more from *$37*.



