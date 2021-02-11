Post Malone will hold a virtual concert to celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary

Post Malone is joining Pokémon’s 25th anniversary celebration with a virtual concert. The rapper will perform on February 27th in a digital event kicking off at 7PM ET. On YouTube, the company released a teaser video alongside the news, which includes a look at a very Pixar-ish, animated version of the artist ahead of the performance.



The Pokémon Company International announced P25, a series of musical events, last month with news that pop star Katy Perry will headline. Post Malone’s concert will be a free event fans can tune into over on the event’s official website, YouTube, or Twitch. The event is also expected to include more news on upcoming musical acts.



In the absence of live events, more games are turning to virtual concerts...