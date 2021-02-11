The Kingdom Hearts series comes to PC as an Epic Store exclusive

Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix’s action role-playing mashup of Square Enix, Disney, and Pixar characters, is coming to PC for the first time. The series will be available as an Epic Store exclusive on March 30th, the company announced today.



Titles include Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix — enhanced versions of Kingdom Hearts 1 and 2 — Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory. Although the series has spanned a variety of platforms, from its beginnings as a PlayStation title, to its arrive on Xbox consoles and handhelds for many of the series’ spinoffs, the series has never made the leap to PC.







