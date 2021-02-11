Today I learned you can turn off Reddit’s obnoxious app install pop-up with a simple checkbox

My preferred way to surf Reddit is via the mobile website. It lets me quickly check a few of my favorite subreddits to see which posts are bubbling up. Since I’m not usually logged in, it helps me manage my screen time, too; you can only scroll down so far in comment threads until Reddit prompts you to enter your username and password. I take that as a sign that I’ve scrolled far enough and move on.



I have one big complaint with the mobile site, though: it constantly shoves a large banner into my face suggesting that I abandon all of that and install the app instead. Here’s a picture of that banner from my phone, which you may have seen before:



No, I don’t want to view the page in the app, thanks.



Typically, I just...