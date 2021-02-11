Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set with lifetime warranty just $11 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set for *$10.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $22, today’s offer is as much as 50% off, within $1 of the all-time low, and the best we can find. This 4-piece set is great for making mini pizzas or flat breads in the oven and ships with a lifetime warranty. Made of “heavy-gauge steel” to provide even heating, they also sport a non-stick surface, a dishwasher-safe design, thick rolled edges to prevent warping, and measure out at 7-inches wide. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.



