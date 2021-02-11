Disney Plus hits 94.9 million subscribers, beating its four-year goal in 14 months

Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.



Disney Plus reached a new high of 94.9 million subscribers around the world, the company announced in its Q1 2021 earnings report. Hulu now has 39.4 million subscribers, while ESPN Plus has 12.1 million subscribers.



The strong numbers for Disney Plus show a noticeable jump from the 86 million subscribers Disney announced it had reached at its investor day in December 2020. The surge in subscribers likely came from holiday streaming releases of major titles like Pixar’s Soul and the final episodes of The Mandalorian’s second season in December.



"Disney Plus is doing better than Disney ever imagined"



It also means that Disney has already crossed its original 90 million subscriber goal for the service — a number the company originally...