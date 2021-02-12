Wire your desktop without drilling in walls with 150-foot of CAT6 Ethernet for just $15

Best Buy is offering the Dynex 150-foot CAT6 Ethernet Cable for *$14.99 shipped*. With a list price of $26, similar cables go for more than that at Amazon, and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you live in an apartment, or just aren’t able to run in-wall Ethernet for wired internet at your home, this is your next-best solution. With a 150-foot length, CAT6-rating, and both ends already terminated, this is the perfect way to stretch Ethernet across your home. CAT6 can support speeds of up to 10Gb/s, which is blazing fast considering most computers only have 1Gb/s Ethernet ports. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



