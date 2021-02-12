Stardew Valley’s big local co-op update has come to consoles

Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update delighted a lot of us when it came out for PC in December, and now it’s finally arriving for consoles. The game’s developer announced on Twitter that the update should be rolling out to Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation “within the next couple of hours.” As of this writing, it is already available on the Nintendo Switch.



The most notable feature in the update is local, split-screen co-op play, which seems absolutely perfect for consoles. Do I want to sit next to someone I love on the couch and build a farm together? Absolutely, yes, and now we can.



The update also includes a new Advanced Options menu, new buildings, animals, and enemies, and of course a crop of bug fixes.







